It started well, gained very good momentum over the weekend, and then trend beautifully over the weekdays – That’s how the run of Gangubai Kathiawadi has turned out to be after Week One at the box office. The film has in fact exceeded expectations on each of the days since its release and it’s only on Thursday did the film see a drop of around 50% when compared to the first day [10.50 crores]. Typically such kind of drop is evidenced on Tuesday, if not Monday, but here it’s happening on Thursday, which is quite good.

There are a couple of reasons behind that. First and foremost, the film is being liked and hence the drops have been minimal. Second, there was also partial holiday of Mahashivratri in between and that helped Monday and Thursday. As a result, the film currently stands at 68.53 crores*, and that’s a very good total at any time, be it pre or post pandemic.

To further bring things into perspective, the film is just marginally below ’83 as of now. The Ranveer Singh starrer had collected 71.41 crores in its first week and that included Christmas which didn’t help much since it fell on Saturday. On the other hand Alia Bhatt starrer stands at 68.53 crores* already. Going by the trend, the film will comfortably surpass ’83 and that should happen by the close of the third weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

