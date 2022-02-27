After Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, moviegoers have now witnessed another biggest release from Bollywood. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released two days back, i.e., February 25, was one of the most-anticipated films ever since it was announced. After Pushpa, theatres were once again shut owing to the pandemic, and it returned with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do, which washed out at the box office. Read on to know the early trends of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As Alia’s Gangubai has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans across the globe, it has successfully brought back the audience and the magic to theatres.

Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi earned around Rs 12.64 crore on day 1 of box office, which has taken a big jump. While numbers of film’s Day 2 box office collections are not out yet, the film has reportedly taken a huge jump of around 35%. Yes, you heard that right! As per the online reports, the early trends of the film is estimated around Rs 13-15 crores*. Isn’t that Amazing?

Apart from the positive reviews by netizens and critics for Gangubai Kathiawadi, what is working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favour is the word of mouth, which is very strong.

Koimoi rated Gangubai Kathiawadi with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “Alia Bhatt is surely taking home many awards. Simply her career-best performance, she blows life into a historical character like she was born to play it and be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine. She is a firebrand in scenes where she is supposed to break free, but observe her in the silences. In a song sequence, when her lover tries to get physical, she stops him and rather tells him to caress her.”

As the official numbers for Day 2 are not out yet, we shall wait to know how much the film has earned on the 2nd day of its release.

