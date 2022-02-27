Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is receiving a marvellous response as the team is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. The box office report seems great as Friday and Saturday’s theatre occupancy had impressive footfalls. Now let’s see what the advance booking status looks like for the day.

A few weeks ago the film had its world premiere at Berlin Film Festival where the film received 8 minutes standing ovation.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa along with an extended cameo of Ajay Devgn. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is reportedly the filmmaker’s most expensive film and let’s find out how it is fairing in the advance booking.

Mumbai

Compared with yesterday’s reports, Mumbai has seen tremendous growth in advance booking status for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. More than 90% of the shows are already booked and they’re filling faster.

Delhi-NCR

Although the response was dull on Day 2, Delhi seems to have picked up the pace as 50% of shows are booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has shown a slight improvement as 30% shows seems to have booked compared with yesterday’s only 15%.

Hyderabad

The advance booking for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hyderabad is looking decent as 60% of the shows are booked till now.

Chandigarh

As compared to yesterday, the advance booking in the region is still low as just 10% of the show is booked.

Chennai

The shows in the region are very low but those running Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting positive advance booking response as 50% of the show seems to have booked.

Pune

Pune doesn’t disappoint when it comes to movies and just like Mumbai, more than 90% of the shows are already booked.

