Ganapath Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Despite its release and poor performance at the ticket windows, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film post-release. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who have reunited after their debut film, Heropanti, have garnered poor reviews for their film Ganapath from audiences and critics. On the personal front, Kriti was recently bestowed with a National award for her performance in Mimi along with Alia Bhatt, who received it for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Tiger and Kriti starrer also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film faced a box office clash with Yaariyan 2, which stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier and Anaswara Rajan. However, it’s Tiger Shroff starrer, that’s earning better than the other one.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ganapath has remained steady even on its first Sunday. Reportedly, the multi-starrer has minted around Rs 2.25-2.75 crore* at the box office on the third day of its release. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 7.25-7.75 crore* on the first weekend.

It is worth noting that Ganapath’s Day 1 and Day 2 collections (Rs 2.5 crore on both days) are being reported by other websites, but the makers are yet to release the official numbers. So, don’t be surprised if the film vanishes from the theatres in the coming days.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Ganapath with 1 star and wrote in the review, “It won’t be easy to believe the writer & director of this one, Vikas Bahl, is the same person who gave us Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, but we shouldn’t forget that also had minds of Chaitally Parmar, Parveez Sheikh & Anvita Dutt backing it. Vikas comes solo this time & it’s not difficult to see why this one hasn’t worked; no, it’s not Vikas’ fault (More on this in the ‘Direction’ paragraph ahead). The ‘writer’ Vikas Bahl is worse than the ‘director’ because there’s where he takes the audience for granted with a story that is as predictable as Tiger Shroff stripping off his shirt & dancing in his films.”

Well, after such a poor weekend, Ganapath is unlikely to pass the Monday litmus test.

