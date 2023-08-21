Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 clash continues to grab eyeballs as both films continue to earn moolah at the box office. After the rocking opening week, both biggies pulled off a winning score yet again during the second weekend, especially the Sunny Deol starrer, which created history by earning a little above 90 crores. Now, let’s see how they fared on the second Monday, i.e. day 11!

So far, Anil Sharma‘s directorial has witnessed some really unexpected results. While most expected a double-digit opening, nobody imagined it would end up #4 in the biggest openings of 2023 (across all languages). It recently crossed the 300 crore milestone and is now set to enter the 400 crore club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first 10 days, Gadar 2 earned 375.10 crores, and now, as per the early trends flowing in, the film is adding 12.50-13.50 crores to its tally on day 11. It’s an impressive number yet again, but if compared with second Friday’s collection of 20.50 crores, it’s a noticeable drop. The total collection now lands in the range of 387.60-388.60 crores at the Indian box office. Now, the next target is the 400 crore mark, and that will be achieved by tomorrow or Wednesday.

Coming to OMG 2, the film has shown a decent hold on its day 11. As per the early trends flowing in, it is earning another 4-5 crores on day 11. On the second Friday, the film earned 6.03 crores, so it seems a normal drop. With today’s number, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is landing between 117.67-118.67 crores. With such a pace, the 150 crore milestone will be crossed comfortably in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Sunny Deol Starrer Crosses 450 Crores Milestone In Just 10 Days! Beats The Lifetime Of Brahmastra, Andhadhun & War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News