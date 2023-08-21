A blockbuster Sunday – That’s how it all turned out to be for Gadar 2 as the scenes of last weekend were repeated all over again in theatres across the country, especially at the single screens and the interiors where the film was running to capacity. At multiplexes too the film has been doing excellent business but things are far more ‘settled’.

That said, the word ‘settled’ here means that the film is still collecting in the 30s and what it has done on the 10th day is something which would be a dream for most big movies to gather even on its opening day, be it pre or post pandemic. The film brought in huge moolah to the tune of 38.90 crores and that’s less than 25% drop when compared to last Sunday collections of 51.70 crores. Simply huge, as this now further sets the stage for phenomenal weekdays ahead that will bring in at least 50 crores mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The all time blockbuster has now reached 375.10 crores and in the process has made it to the Top-5 highest Hindi grossers ever in a matter of just 10 days. This is how the list looks like:

Pathaan (Hindi) – 524.50 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 511 crores

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.70 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Gadar 2 – 375.10 crores (10 days)

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Creates More Difficulties For Shah Rukh Khan, Holds His Fort With Considerable Margin At #2 In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News