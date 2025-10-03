Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, a live-action animated musical fantasy comedy inspired by the popular Netflix series, is holding its ground at the box office even though the pace has slowed this week. Released on September 26, 2025, across North America with limited screenings in other countries, the film has already collected more than $21 million worldwide. A significant portion of the total, around $15 million, has come from the domestic market, driven by a strong first weekend.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’s Strong Opening Weekend Boost Domestic Earnings

During the opening weekend, the film generated $4.3 million on Friday, followed by $5.3 million on Saturday and $3.7 million on Sunday, marking a healthy start. But once the weekend ended, daily earnings fell steeply. On Monday, the film dropped by more than 85%, with box office numbers landing near $500K. A slight rebound occurred on Tuesday, when cheaper ticket prices drove revenue to almost $1 million; however, the totals slipped again on Wednesday, falling below $500K, according to Box Office Mojo.

Despite this, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has still managed to perform better than many would have thought, especially considering that Universal Pictures has given little attention to its promotion. The studio’s lack of marketing push has not stopped families from showing up in theaters, and the upcoming global rollouts could provide another round of growth. The film is yet to be released in several major international markets, which leaves room for stronger totals in the coming weeks.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Set To Surpass Universal’s Horror Flop Worldwide

Interestingly, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is on track to surpass another Universal title that received much more promotion, the sports horror release Him. That film, despite being released in a year filled with successful horror titles, has been labeled a flop and has grossed just over $22 million. If Gabby’s Dollhouse continues at its current pace, it is expected to overtake Him in just a couple of days, making its success even more striking given the minimal push it received from the studio.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.6 million

International – $5.8 million

Worldwide – $21.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

