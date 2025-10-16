Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has now crossed the $50 million mark worldwide, becoming the 50th film of the year to hit that milestone. The Universal Pictures release is currently playing in over 3,000 theaters across North America and has managed to shine despite opening just a week after another Universal release, the sports horror flop Him. Gabby’s Dollhouse outperformed Him in every aspect without any struggle, proving its appeal to audiences.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – Strong Domestic Box Office Performance

The film’s total earnings now stand at $51.3 million, with nearly $28 million coming from domestic markets, per Box Office Mojo. Last weekend, it added over $3.4 million to its tally, dropping only 35% from the previous weekend, despite losing 458 domestic theaters. Remarkably, the movie grossed $1 million domestically for three consecutive days: Saturday ($1.3 million), Sunday ($1.1 million), and Monday ($1 million), showing a strong hold on its home audience.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Outperforms Benedict Cumberbatch & Taylor Swift’s Latest Releases

The domestic success has pushed Gabby’s Dollhouse past Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2025 satirical flop The Roses ($50.5 million) in total collections. The Roses, which has been in theatres for almost two months, struggled at the box office and only recently crossed $50 million worldwide.

The film also surpasses Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million). Despite being a promotional release with only a three-day theatrical run for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s film crossed $50 million globally, with $34 million coming from domestic markets. It even topped the weekend box office charts, beating Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another at the time.

However, even with strong domestic numbers, Gabby’s Dollhouse faces challenges in hitting profitability. Like many recent Universal Pictures releases, it faces challenges in covering its $80 million production budget, and the current earnings suggest that reaching the break-even point may be unlikely.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic- $27.8 million

International – $23.5 million

Worldwide – $51.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

