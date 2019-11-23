Frozen 2 Box Office Day 1 (India): Despite Clashing With Pagalpanti, It Ices Its Way Through!

Frozen 2 Box Office Day 1 (India): The adventure of Elsa-Anna returns after 6 years, but the scenario is different now. Back then it released on very limited screens but now the movie has a separate fan-base for itself. Over the years, Frozen has made a special place in the hearts of people.

Frozen 2 clashed with the multi-starrer comic-caper Pagalpanti at the box office. Despite that, the movie has collected a good amount. This lay the base for the film & it would surely jump over the weekend. It’s yet to be seen how Monday treats it, but till then, the box office figures will be interesting to keep a track.

The movie has collected 3.50 crores* on its day 1. Inclusion of Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Maniesh Paul has given the Hindi version a bit of a push, but the number is majority of Frozen’s goodwill.

Frozen 2 is a sequel to the 2013 film Frozen, which narrated the story of two sisters — fearless and optimist Anna who goes on a journey to bring back her sister Elsa to save their kingdom of Arendelle from eternal winter.

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present. Frozen 2 released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 22.

