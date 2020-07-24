From Avengers: Endgame To Furious 7, Check Out Highest Grossing 10 Action Films Worldwide

Not all can indulge in action, but everyone loves it, and that’s what makes this genre one of the most popular ones worldwide. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, action films have always led the Box office game. In fact, Dwayne Johnson who happens to be the highest-paid Hollywood celeb is majorly an action star.

So with this, let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossing Hollywood action films worldwide:

1) Avengers: Endgame

With a record-breaking business of $2,798 million, Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing worldwide film of all time. The film starring Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and others in the lead obviously tops the chart of highest-grossing action films as well.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

The previous part to Avengers: Endgame did an extraordinary business of $2,048 million worldwide. The high octane action film was loved by masses and stands at 2nd place in the chart.

3) Jurassic World

The 2015 Action/Adventure film directed by Colin Trevorrow was a huge grosser at the box office. With worldwide collections of $1,670 million, this film starring Chris Pratt, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, Bryce Dallas Howard & Katie McGrath among others is 3rd highest-grossing action film of all time.

4) The Avengers

The 2012 sci-fi film was the first MCU film in which all the Avengers collaborated to fight the evil. The film was a huge hit worldwide and did a business of $1,519 million.

5) Furious 7

Fast & Furious is among the top franchises of Hollywood and this one is the highest-grossing F&F film. With a business of $1,515 million, Furious 7 stands as 5th highest-grossing action film of All Time.

6) Avengers: Age of Ultron

Yet another Avengers film, Age Of Ultron did a massive business of $1,403 million at the worldwide box office as it released in 2015. Directed by Joss Whedon, the film brought all the Avengers together for the second time.

7) Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman played the Avengers superhero, Black Panther in the 2018 film. The film turned out to be immensely successful as it did a worldwide business of $1,347 million according to Box Office Mojo.

8) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

This one also released in 2018 and being a much-anticipated part of Jurrasic Part series the film got huge benefit at the worldwide box office. Directed by J. A. Bayona, the film had Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, BD Wong & Jeff Goldblum in lead. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did a business of $1,308 million.

9) The Fate of the Furious

The 2017 part of Fast & Furious franchise i.e. The Fate of the Furious did amazingly well. The action-packed film proved to be a storm at the worldwide box office and did a business of $1,236 million.

10) Iron Man 3

The 3rd part of Iron Man franchise, Iron Man 3 did stupendous business all over. Back in 2013, the film collected $1,215 million worldwide.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!