Did You Know? Not Kiara Advani But THIS Actress Was The First Choice For Kabir Singh - [Fact-O-Meter]

It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say, Kabir Singh proved to be a rebirth of Shahid Kapoor’s filmy career. Not only him, but even Kiara Advani got hugely benefitted with the film.

Advertisement

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the romantic drama is an official Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. Before the release, everyone doubted if Hindi version would be able to match the level of original version starring Vijay Deverakonda. But surprisingly, the film performed beyond expectations. While Shahid was praised for his breakthrough performance, Kiara too fetched praises for her portrayal of Preeti.

Advertisement

But what if we say that Kiara Advani wasn’t the first choice to play the female lead in Kabir Singh?

Yes, you read that right! It wasn’t Kiara Advani but Tara Sutaria, who was approached first for Kabir Singh. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, she had revealed that the film’s schedule was clashing with her debut, Student Of The Year 2. So she opted out of the project.

Talking about the film’s success, Tara Sutaria had said, “It’s a remake of a hit film (Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy) so it was bound to do well.”

When asked about the misogyny shown in Kabir Singh, Tara had said, “As a woman, a human being and an artist, I know have a certain social responsibility, but as artists, we also have a certain artistic freedom and the right to express as we please. It’s on the audience as to how they interpret that. Personally, I am a fan of both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.”

While we don’t know the real reason for Tara’s rejection of Kabir Singh but one thing is for sure, it could have benefitted her a lot if signed.

Meanwhile, before Tara’s exit, Sandeep Vanga had a talk with Deccan Chronicle on signing her for the film.

He had said, “Tara is a trained singer and we believe her expressive nature will add to her appeal. With her looks, she fits the bill perfectly. We believe she will be able to pull off the role with elan.”

What do you think, could Tara have been a better choice instead of Kiara Advani?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shehzad Deol Is A Fanboy Of Shehnaaz Gill: “She Stood Out In Her Own Unique Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube