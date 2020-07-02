Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Tom Cruise Invested Around 2,000 Hours For Learning This One Thing For Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular names in the cinema world. His fan following is across the globe and is a household name for his action game. Although he has been associated with several blockbusters, the actor is majorly known for his Mission: Impossible series.

Tom Cruise is probably one of the biggest action stars in the world and no wonder, Akshay Kumar follows him in the respective field. It’s his dedication for delivering breathtaking sequences, which makes him a fan favourite. A tale of such level of zeal towards his craft was witnessed during the shoot of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, about which very few people are aware.

Those who have seen Mission: Impossible – Fallout, could very well recall Tom Cruise aka Ethan Hunt operating the helicopter. Considering the impact of the helicopter stunt in the film, Tom gave it all to nail it with perfection. You wouldn’t believe that the veteran invested his around 2,000 hours to become a certified pilot of the helicopter.

A true action star for a reason!

Speaking about the same, Airbus Chief Instructor Tim McAdams said, “There are very few students who have [Tom’s] level of dedication and focus.”

“It’s super important for a movie like Mission to be doing it all practically and for real. The audience can tell when something’s being cheated,” stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood quoted.

Check out behind the scenes of the helicopter stunt below:

Meanwhile, it could be said that Tom Cruise’s hard work and dedication did pay off as Mission: Impossible – Fallout emerged as big hit at the global box office with a collection of $791 million.

