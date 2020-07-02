Elon Musk & Kanye West Pose Together For A Stylish Pic, But It's Grimes' Reflection That's Grabbing Twitterati's Attention
The world is not yet close to getting recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic but people and celebs have already started getting back to normalcy. Social distancing is not being forced on people now and lockdowns have become easy. This is the reason, people and celebs have started bonding with each other again closely. Kanye West recently took to Twitter and posted a picture of him with friend Elon Musk as he visited his house. In the picture we can see both of them posing together stylishly.

Kanye West captioned the post, “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange”

The picture went viral in no time and fans apparently looked at its details so carefully that they didn’t miss the reflection of Elon Musk’s wife Grimes who clicked it.

Twitter is flooded with people talking about and sharing Grimes’ reflection in the picture as the topic soon started trending as well. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and Grimes recently finalised their baby’s name. According to the birth certificate of Elon Musk & Grimes’ son obtained by TMZ, his official name is X AE A-XII Musk.

Taking to Twitter, Grimes had earlier announced the name of their child as X AE A-12. However, it turned out that the use of the number in a name isn’t legal in California. Hence the couple changed it from X AE A-12 to X AE A-XII Musk later.

