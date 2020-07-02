Elon Musk & Kanye West Pose Together For A Stylish Pic, But It’s Grimes’ Reflection That’s Grabbing Twitterati’s Attention

The world is not yet close to getting recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic but people and celebs have already started getting back to normalcy. Social distancing is not being forced on people now and lockdowns have become easy. This is the reason, people and celebs have started bonding with each other again closely. Kanye West recently took to Twitter and posted a picture of him with friend Elon Musk as he visited his house. In the picture we can see both of them posing together stylishly.

Kanye West captioned the post, “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange”

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

The picture went viral in no time and fans apparently looked at its details so carefully that they didn’t miss the reflection of Elon Musk’s wife Grimes who clicked it.

Twitter is flooded with people talking about and sharing Grimes’ reflection in the picture as the topic soon started trending as well. Have a look:

Why is Grimes taking a photo of Elon musk and Kanye west trending? "Haha we see her in the reflection, this is very funny" pic.twitter.com/Z153XueZKy — Julia 🌸 (@EmersonEliserss) July 1, 2020

Grimes trends worldwide on Twitter after being spotted as the one taking the viral photo of Elon Musk and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/OOXbI6wQha — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2020

Not them forcing grimes to take this pic… girl on god we gonna get you out of there pic.twitter.com/xtdlbpyF7h — ACAB (@thirstbicth) July 1, 2020

Grime has a better pose and outfit than both of them she isn't even in front of the camera pic.twitter.com/VD1nP2T8Nu — Presh💥🐉 (@Madisonbearss) July 1, 2020

ew what are these two random men doing in grimes’s mirror selfie pic.twitter.com/WV9dw08dOs — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐞 (@tlicbarbz) July 1, 2020

When you've listened to #grimes since middle school when she was underrated and now shes pregnant with Elon Musks kid, sharing pics of her hubby with Kanye West AND still releasing FIRE tracks. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tN1AQl64F — Varity (@ChasingTheDrink) July 1, 2020

grimes please are you being held hostage by kanye and elon pic.twitter.com/phrukjt28R — haley ~ HYLT (@haleyhateshere) July 1, 2020

not grimes taking that photo of elon and kanye fhsgsgfddd idk why I find it so funny pic.twitter.com/TisqQ9sLhc — traylor (fan account) (@reputayme) July 2, 2020

grimes actually served so hard here omg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BImcWKsGCg — savanah 1312 (@jelliclesav) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and Grimes recently finalised their baby’s name. According to the birth certificate of Elon Musk & Grimes’ son obtained by TMZ, his official name is X AE A-XII Musk.

Taking to Twitter, Grimes had earlier announced the name of their child as X AE A-12. However, it turned out that the use of the number in a name isn’t legal in California. Hence the couple changed it from X AE A-12 to X AE A-XII Musk later.

