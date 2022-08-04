Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): After a decent opening at the ticket windows, Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller film performed a bit better during the weekend. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer managed to collect Rs 23.54 crore on its first weekend.

However, the film failed the Monday test and could only manage to bring in Rs 3.02 crores, which is a 50% drop as compared to the opening day collection that was recorded at Rs 7 crore. Since then the film has been struggling to find an audience at the theatres.

Ek Villain Returns’ Wednesday collection too did not see any major difference as the film only managed to bring in Rs 2.10 crore more on day 6 and the total collection stood at Rs 31 crore. If the latest early trade reports are to go by, Mohit Suri’s film will earn Rs 1.25–1.75 crores on day 7.

So looking at the pace of the film, John Abraham- Arjun Kapoor is unlikely to go above Rs 33 crore this week. The second-weekend collection may not add much to the overall collection of the film. It can be said that the film’s lifetime collection could be a little above Rs 40 crores.

Ek Villain Returns may not even see the third weekend since Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are releasing next week. The second week may even mark the end of a theatrical run of Mohit Suri’s film since a majority of screens will be given to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller film is a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. Even though Riteish’s performance was widely praised, the film was a sleeper hit at the box office.

