After Ek Villain Returns brought in 9.02 crores on Sunday, expectations were that it would manage to hold at around the 4 crores mark. Of course, a little more than that would have been even better as that would have guaranteed a good run. However, even 4 crores would have been decent enough to promise a 50 crores lifetime at least. However, the collections were below that with 3.02 crores coming in.

Advertisement

Now that’s a drop of more than 50% when compared to Friday collections of 7.05 crores, which means the film would need to hold ultra strong around these levels right till Thursday. If it gets into the 2-2.25 crores range by the end of the week then there would be a struggle involved to hit a half-century.

Advertisement

So far, Ek Villain Returns has collected 26.56 crores and ideally, the first week of 35 crores was required to ensure a good final haul. While that number will now not be reached, it has to be seen how much over and above the 32 crores mark will the Mohit Suri-directed film stand at before the second week begins.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Not Up To The Mark, Needs A Miracle From Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram