Yes, better was expected from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki back home, but it has somehow balanced its act by bringing in reasonable figures from the overseas box office. A fun fact: The film’s overseas figures are just 18% lower than the numbers it has been earning domestically in India.

It also looks like in a day or two, Dunki will match its overseas & domestic figures to make the scenario ‘perfectly balanced, as all things should be.’ Adding to Wednesday’s collection, the film has entered the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

It now stands at 305 crores (worldwide), with overseas earnings comprising 125.63 crores of that chunk. The Indian (nett) collections are 152.01 crores, which would take its gross figure to 179.37 crores.

3 Akshay Kumar films out of 6!

In Koimoi’s Highest-grossing Bollywood Films At The Worldwide Box Office (Above 200 Crores), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has again crossed six films at a stretch, of which three are Akshay Kumar starrers. Below are the six movies surpassed by Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial:

Hindi Medium – 304.57 crores

The Kerala Story – 293.15 crores

Sooryavanshi – 291.15 crores

Housefull 4 – 291.08 crores

Raees – 287.81 crores

Mission Mangal – 287.18 crores

400-crore club, how soon?

With the decrease in its speed, it would be interesting to track how long the film would take to enter the 400-crore club from here. Interestingly, Dunki doesn’t have any competition till 26th January, and only Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter, would pose any serious threat to it.

Talking about the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Dunki movie review, said, “Despite the big team of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, the film fails to pack a punch. They had an interesting concept of illegal immigration in hand but failed to develop it into a better story. The film seems unconvincing at points, and it could have been much better. There are some genuinely funny moments and emotional scenes that take Dunki to a high level, but overall, the momentum isn’t maintained. Even the characters don’t stand out.”

