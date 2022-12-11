It was a rollicking Saturday for Drishyam 2 as the film almost doubled up the Friday collections. The film was always meant to enjoy a very good Saturday due to this being an open week. Also, this has been a trend with the Ajay Devgn starrer ever since its release, what with Saturday numbers been really good week after week. Hence, collections in the upwards of 4 crores was a given. However what happened was even better as the numbers went all the way up to 4.67 crores.

On Friday, the film had collected 2.62 crores so the kind of members which have come in on Saturday are huge indeed. This shows that the film still has a lot of ammunition left and will continue to run even after the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. In fact during the weekdays gone by, the film had dropped a little more than expected on a day by day basis. However, it is clear now that audiences were waiting for the weekend to step out again and that’s what reflecting in the huge numbers which have come in.

The Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has now collected 203.59 crores and today will come quite close to the 210 crores mark. It won’t surpass this number but would be just a little short. Post that the coming four days would see good numbers coming as well which should add on further 5-6 crores. There would of course be a huge dip seen on Friday since the James Cameron film will be the top choice of the audiences. However, if there is good growth that comes in on Saturday, then the Abhishek Pathak directed suspense drama would continue to chip in a crore or two on Sunday to increase the haul further.

