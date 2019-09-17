Dream Girl Box Office Overseas: Ayushmann Khurrana AKA Pooja’s Dil Ka Telephone Is Ringing Out Loud Worldwide

When Ayushmann Khurrana chooses a script, you know it’s bound to be special. Dream Girl is one such yet-another entertainer of his which has been clocking huge numbers at the box office. The movie has crossed the 50 crore mark and is on its way to hit the century.

This could become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2nd 100-crore grosser at the box office after Badhaai Ho. After 4 days, the movie now stands at 52 crores in India and it also has been earning good in the overseas market too.

Overseas, the movie has collected USD $ 1.7 million which is equivalent to 12.20 crores. The collections are just for the weekend, as the further is yet to be updated. This is a pretty good number for a movie like this and it has all the probability of growing in the weekdays.

A thrilled Ayushmann said: “The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I’m glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I’m doing and it only motivates me to be more brave with my film choices.”

Ayushmann calls Dream Girl a ‘paisa vasool’ movie. “An actor like me always wants to entertain audiences in the best way possible and ‘Dream Girl‘ gave me the opportunity to make people laugh this time after making them ponder and spark a debate with ‘Article 15‘ earlier this year,” he said.

