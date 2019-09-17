Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Meets A Bike Accident In Kargil But Resumes Shoot Despite Injuries

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi is been quite busy from the past number of days shooting in Kargil for his film, Shershaah.

The latest news related to the actor is, as per a report from a leading tabloid, Sidharth on Saturday met with a bike accident at a hilly area in Kargil, as his bike skid following which the actor got injuries on his legs and hands.

A source close to the film quoted to Mumbai Mirror, “After the shoot, Sid and Shiv (Pandit, co-star) had ventured out for a ride when Shiv lost his balance and slipped off his bike. Sid, who was right behind him, had to apply brakes due to which his bike skidded, resulting in hand and leg injuries.”

Both the actors were rushed to a nearby army hospital from where they received first aid. But the interesting thing is despite being injured and in pain, the Ek Villain star resumed the film’s shoot on Sunday.

“Despite the accident, Sidharth continued to shoot on Sunday, as a crew of 150 people was already on board for a pivotal scene, for which a massive set-up was put together. It was a rest day for him on Monday,” added the source.

Speaking about the same, Sidharth stated that such incidents are quite common during shoots especially in places like Kargil.

As the Aiyaary actor said, “But given the schedule and scale of the film, I didn’t have the time to recover. Accidents like these happen and cause a bit of lapse in schedules, but I think it could have been much worse. Hopefully, in the next few days, I will be absolutely fine.”

“It is a completely new experience because not many films have been shot here. We have explored virgin locations as we want to be extremely authentic when it comes to the war. We have shot in the mountains similar to the ones where the battles were fought. The rocks were extremely sharp, and they can’t be controlled. So, there were safety concerns while we filmed action sequences and the team did everything to ensure we were comfortable” added Sidharth

Talking about Sidharth starrer Shershaah, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of Indian Army.

The film has Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani in lead opposite Sidharth.

Shershaah is been directed by Vishnuvardhan and it is been produced by Karan Johar and it will hit the big screen next year.

