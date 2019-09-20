Dream Girl Box Office Day 7: A Superb Run, Could Well Emerge A Blockbuster For Ayushmann Khurranna & Team!

It has been a dream run for Ayushmann Khurranna, what with back to back success across varied genres. From Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho to Article 15 and now Dream Girl, the actor has been scoring with one film after another. His latest release has enjoyed a superb run right from its opening day, what with 72.20 crores been accumulated in just seven days. The Raaj Shaandilya directed film has averaged more than its first day number [10.05 crores] right through the week which is a clear testimony to the kind of hold that it has enjoyed.

In fact the film is already breaking personal records for Ayushmann Khurranna. While the lifetime run of his last release Article 15 [63.05 crores] was crossed in just six days, Andhadhun [72.50 crores] will be surpassed today. While that would make Dream Girl as the actor’s second biggest success till date, the next big target would be Badhaai Ho which had accumulated 136.80 crores in its final run. If the film manages to come in the vicinity of that total, it would pretty much earn a blockbuster tag for producer Ekta Kapoor.

In fact it would be interesting to see the kind of hold that Dream Girl manages to have from here on as Thursday was good too at 6.05 crores. Though there are three new releases in the form of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, Dream Girl may still end up facing competition mainly from Chhichhore which had released one week before its arrival.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja

