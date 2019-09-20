VIDEO: Lauren Gottlieb With Her HOT Moves Is Breaking The Internet Yet Again!

Actress Lauren Gottlieb’s Internet game has been on the peak with her recent posts that are literally going viral all over the internet. After posting semi-nude pictures, Lauren has now posted a dancing video and it’s hotter than you’ve ever seen her before. No kidding, see it for yourself.

In the video, Lauren can be seen showcasing her contemporary moves to the tunes of Smile by Pala. Everything starting from her attire that consisted of a stylist sports bra and cyclic shorts to her luminous and those appealing expressions – there’s nothing that one can miss out on!

The actress seem to be enjoying her time in Los Angeles, California and indeed, we’re having a great time with her treats as well!

Meanwhile, the actress a day before also shared pictures which witnessed her topless as she wore shimmery flared silver pants along with transparent heels. The picture soon went storming the internet and Lauren just knew that would happen which was clear from her caption which read, “If you look hard enough you can see I’m wearing heels”

Previously, after sizzling in dance shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Lauren was seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance film ABCD and ABCD 2 and she stunned everyone by her dancing talent.

Not only Bollywood, Lauren has also acted in Punjabi and Hollywood films. In short span of time, she grabbed eyeballs.

