Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bags 10th Best Monday Of 2019!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and team along with director Raaj Shaandilyaa are successfully entertaining audiences with their latest outing Dream Girl. The movie in its first weekend surprised everyone with its collections and Monday too turned out to be a surprising one.

During the first weekend, Dream Girl earned 44.57 crores and added another 7.43 crores thus hitting a half-century in mere 4 days by collecting 52 crores. Also, its Monday’s figure is amongst the best of 2019.

Check out the best Monday collections of Bollywood in 2019:

Kabir Singh- 17.54 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 14.20 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 10.51 crores

Total Dhamaal- 9.85 crores

Bharat- 9.20 crores

Mission Mangal- 8.91 crores

Gully Boy- 8.65 crores

Kesari- 8.25 crores

Luka Chuppi- 7.90 crores

Dream Girl- 7.43 crores

It can be seen that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is at the 10th spot in the list. Interestingly, excluding Dream Girl, all other movies were extensively promoted and saw a much wider release.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the response to “Dream Girl“, and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an “entertaining hero”.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, “Dream Girl” narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

