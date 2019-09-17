Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Is Elated With Chhichhore’s Response, Wants To Make More Such Films

Sajid Nadiadwala, who recently proclaimed that ‘Chhichhore‘ is one of the finest films he has produced in his career of 30 years, now feels that he would want to make more films like ‘Chhichhore‘.

A source close to the filmmaker shared, “The kind of impact the film has had on the audience after its release, Sajid is really elated and he wants to make more films like ‘Chhichhore‘.”

‘Chhichhore‘ as a film highlights an important aspect of the education system and gives a strong message to the current generation. Chhichhore is inching close to 100 crores and Sajid Nadiadwala is on cloud 9 with the film’s phenomenal success.

Sajid’s ‘Chhichhore‘ is a film that will make you laugh, cry and will touch your hearts in the most beautiful way possible. The film has been loved by one and all and has been hailed by the audience for various reasons.

Sajid Nadiadwala is the prolific producer who knows the taste of the audience and delivers the perfect blend of content and entertainment.

Sajid Nadiadwala becomes the most prominent movie producer of 2019, delivering back to back hits first with ‘Super 30‘ and now with ‘Chhichhore‘ With his upcoming films including ‘Kick 2‘, ‘Housefull 4‘ and ‘Baaghi 3‘ in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala can be touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.

