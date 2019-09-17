WHAT! Did Parth Samthaan Spread The Rumours Of Erica Fernandes & Vikas Gupta Dating Each Other?

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes who are currently seen together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have a fanbase of their own. They are of the most popular TV celebrities and also there were rumours of them dating each-other but they never confirmed it. Recently, the speculations of producer Vikas Gupta dating Erica were doing the rounds on social media. And you wouldn’t believe who actually spread it out in media!

Well, it was none other than Erica’s KZK 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. If rumours are to be believed Parth ignited Erica & Vikas’s dating rumours. Though Vikas denied the rumours and said there was nothing going on between the two. According to a report by SpotboyE, Parth started the rumours of them dating. It all started when Vikas, Ekta Kapoor and Erica were went out to have dinner together and Vikas and Erica were seen sharing a hoodie together. Sounds illogical though but that’s what was doing the rounds on social media.

Vikas was already at the hotel as he does the gym there and was carrying a spare hoodie with him and gave it to Erica as she was feeling cold. The trio shared their pictures and videos of having dinner together on social media and apparently Parth couldn’t digest it well and circulated false rumours about Erica and Vikas amongst his close friends. Since then the news is doing the rounds on social media but it doesn’t bother Erica and Vikas as they are really good friends and have a good understanding.

