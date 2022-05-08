Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams starrer hit the screens, yesterday. Within a day of its release, the film seems to be spilling its magic on the big screens and looks all geared up to break every record at the box office and set a new benchmark for itself in the coming days. Helmed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is being lauded by one and all

The film seems to be living up to the expectation of fans, but we should wait for a couple of days more to see how well it will grow on Indian’s minds and at the box-office.

As per the early trends flowing in, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has reportedly collected 25-27 crores on Day 2 of its release at the domestic box office. With the new earnings, its total collections now stand at 52.5-54.5 crores. Woah! Within just two days of its release, the Marvel film has already crossed the 50 crore mark.

Doctor Strange 2 has already entered the list of highest Hollywood openers in India with making its mark on the 4th spot. As per the box office ranking, the first place is occupied by Avengers Endgame which collected 53.10 crores, followed by SpiderMan which minted around 32.67 crores and Avengers Infinity War which earned 31.30 crores on the first day of release in India.

Meanwhile, Koimoi’a Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness Movie Review rated it 3 stars. A part from the review read, “The emotional hook the whole time is in Scarlet Witch’s kitty. But wasn’t the film supposed to be about Doctor Strange? Well, he continues to make fire circles and be witty to his brilliant potential. As for this storyline the makers fail to decide where his emotional depth lies. Whether in his broken relationship or the purpose he self assigned himself to? He keeps shifting universes and teaching us the multiverse, without creating an effect.”

Coming back, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness is expected to grow on Sunday and cross 100 crore mark in the upcoming couple of days.

