After starring in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release, Anek. After Article 15, Ayushmann has once again collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to bring a gripping, thrilling and riveting story via Anek. A couple of days back, the trailer of the film hit the web and it made the right kind of noise.

For a political action thriller, Ayushmann will step into the shoes of an undercover cop. The film has been shot on a massive, big canvas scale extensively in extraordinary locations in the North East.

With the strong buzz around the film and the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer’s box office collection is expected to open at 6-8 crores at the domestic box office. We wonder if Anek is going to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s Uri just like Vicky Kaushal. Uri: The Surgical Strike opened at 8.20 crores on day 1 of the domestic box office. However, it went on to make lifetime collections of around 245 crores owing to the word-of-mouth by the audience.

On the other hand, unlike their previous films, Day 1 collections will be on the higher side. Speaking about the actor-director – Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha – separate and together last outings – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad and Article 15, respectively, Anek is expected to beat them all.

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha’s last film together Article 15 managed to collect 5.02 crores on the day 1, while the actor’s last outing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor made a total collection of just 3.75 crores on its first day. However, filmmaker Sinha’s last directorial Thappad led by Taapsee Pannu opened to 3 crores on day 1 at the box office. With Anek minting around 6-8 crores on the release day will leave the actor-director duo excited.

Earlier speaking about Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted saying, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film.”

Coming back, we can say that even if Anek opens up in a similar range and gets strong word-of-mouth like Uri, will it achieve a historic lifetime figure like Vicky Kaushal starrer? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and it is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

