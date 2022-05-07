Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is finally here and the film is a treat for Marvel fans. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer will introduce some new characters and people are excited about how the future of MCU will look after this flick. As the film was one of the much-awaited movies of the year, now let’s see how it is fairing in the advance booking status.

The Sam Raimi directorial also features, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, along with a number of exciting cameos.

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s see the advance booking status for the MCU film in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

So far, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been receiving a good response. Apart from regular 3D and 2D shows, IMAX screens are fully booked, while 50% of shows seem to have been booked on regular screens.

Delhi

More than 70% of shows for Benedict Cumberbatch seem to have been booked in the capital city and by the second half of the day, every theatre is expected to get fully booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is showing an amazing response for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as more than 80% of shows are booked and they’re filling faster.

Hyderabad

Even Hyderabad has a lot of Marvel fans as 90% of shows are already booked and if you’re in the region make sure to book your tickets ASAP.

Ahmedabad

Although there are a very handful of shows but still the advance booking for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is close to 50%.

Pune

Just like Mumbai and Delhi, even in Pune close to 60-70% of shows are currently booked.

Chennai

Looks like we have a winner here as more than 95% of shows are already booked and seats are filling faster for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

