There was some relief for Doctor G as the film grew to 5.22 crores on Saturday. The film had brought in 3.87 crores on Friday so it’s good to see that the numbers have gone up by more than a crore, something which has been different to come by for other movies that have opened in the 2-4 crores range this year.

That said, one expected a better number for the film if it had to come up with an overall good weekend. The growth needed to be really steep with collections being on a side closer to 6 crores than 5 crores. Had that happened, one could have said with confidence that Doctor G is en route to be a success story.

For now though, it’s still a wait-n-watch scenario for Doctor G as another good growth is needed on Sunday when collections positively cross the 6 crores mark and preferably come closer to 6.50 crores.

So far, Doctor G has collected 9.09 crores and now it looks like the opening weekend should cross 15 crores mark. That would be decent enough eventually but as mentioned earlier, further growth and stability is a must, especially since the film has primarily 10 days of uninterrupted run for itself before the big Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God arrive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

