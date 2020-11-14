It’s the first time in Bollywood history that no big film is releasing on Diwali. In fact, there is a strong feeling of nervousness in the trade because the cinemas have just opened amid pandemic and no one knows how much audience Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be able to draw.

So let’s take a look at the top-grossing Diwali releases over the years and how much they earned at the box office.

1) Krrish 3

The sequel to Krrish starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut released on Diwali 2013. The film enjoyed huge pre-release buzz and received an amazing response from the audience.

Krrish 3 was directed by Rakesh Roshan and did a business of 240.50 crores nationwide.

2) Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo along with Sonam Kapoor was 2015’s most awaited film. The film brought the deadly combo of Salman & Sooraj Barjatya together and the film did a business of 207.40 crores.

3) Housefull 4

The 4th part of much-loved comedy series Housefull released last year on Diwali and surpassed all the expectations. Housefull 4 directed by Sajid Khan & Farhad Samji had Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda & Pooja Hegde in lead.

The film did a business of 206 crores.

4) Golmaal Again

Another comedy film which did so well on Diwali. Golmaal Again as the 4th part of immensely popular and loved comedy series Golmaal released on Diwali 2017. Starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh & Tabu among others, the film did a lifetime business of 205.72 crores.

Golmaal Again was directed by Rohit Shetty.

5) Happy New Year

Super-Hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Farah Khan came together with Happy New Year on Diwali 2014. The romantic comedy heist drama also had Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani & Vivaan Shah in lead.

The big-budget film did a total domestic business of 205 crores.

6) Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan’s 2018 biggie Thugs Of Hindostan released with huge expectations. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan & Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film took a historic start. However due to not so favourable word of mouth it dropped later.

The film did a lifetime business of 145.29 crores.

7) Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Legendary director Yash Chopra’s last romantic film Jab Tak Hai Jaan released on Diwali 2012. The much talked about film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma clashed with another biggie Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn & Sonakshi Sinha. But it still managed to score well and did a lifetime business of 120.65 crores in India.

8) Ra One

Ra.One was Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious superhero project. Directed by Anubhav Sinha the film was made on a huge budget but it couldn’t meet the expectations. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Rampal, the film did a lifetime business of 118 crores.

9) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released as the big Diwali release in 2016. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the film clashed with another biggie Shivaay. However, it still managed to do a lifetime business of 112.50 crores.

10) Golmaal 3

The 3rd part of Golmaal franchise released back on Diwali 2010. The multistarrer comedy directed by Rohit Shetty clashed with Akshay Kumar & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Action Replayy but the game went in favour of G3. Starring Ajay Devgn in lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and others did a business of 109 crores.

Which is your most favourite one among all of these?

