Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, saw healthy growth on its first Saturday, day 2. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the film was expected to experience growth on the second day, considering the favorable initial word of mouth, and that’s exactly what happened. With the Saturday factor coming into play, it comfortably surpassed the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office, according to early trends. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar scores 30 crore+ on day 2

This morning, the shows started better than yesterday (15%), with an occupancy of 17%. Afternoon shows displayed a solid jump, rising to 35%, which is significantly better than Friday’s 28%. In the evening shows, occupancy further increased and reached a solid 43%, significantly ahead of yesterday’s 36% evening occupancy. While reports of night shows are yet to come, it is expected to come close to 50%.

The occupancies mentioned above may appear lower than expected for some, but remember that Dhurandhar is operating with a substantial show count of 14,000+ across the country. Such a big show count has helped the magnum opus, as early estimates suggest a solid score of 32-34 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 28.6 crores, it’s a jump of 11.88-18.88%.

Likely to deliver the highest single-day collection for Ranveer Singh

With early trends of 32-34 crores on Saturday, Dhurandhar has a strong chance of delivering the career-best single-day collection for Ranveer Singh. For those who don’t know, Padmaavat jumped massively on its day 2 (Republic Day holiday) to score a whopping 32 crores, giving Ranveer his highest single day. So, if the night shows perform as expected, the highest single-day collection of Ranveer is confirmed.

Hits the 60 crore mark at the Indian box office

Speaking about the overall collection, the spy action thriller has amassed 60.6-62.6 crore net at the Indian box office in the first two days. If all goes well, a big number is loading on Sunday, day 3, giving the film a chance to score a century in the opening weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 28.6 crores

Day 2 – 32-34 crores

Total – 60.6-62.6 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 vs Kantara Box Office Final ROI: Prequel Delivers Nearly 400% Returns, But Fails To Top The 2022 All-Time Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News