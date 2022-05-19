Dhaakad box office: It was back in September 2021 when Kangana Ranaut’s last theatrical release Thalaivii had arrived. The film was delayed and then its release was fractured too due to the COVID situation, as a result of which despite been well made, it couldn’t do much theatrically. Later on OTT it saw good traction for itself. Moreover, Kangana also recently hosted much popular reality show Lock Upp which set quite a few records on the OTT circuits.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal too has seen added traction for himself, with a new fan-base amongst youngsters as well, courtesy his OTT outings like The Final Call, Nail Polish and London Files, all being thrillers. Hence, now that he is appearing in a thriller movie with Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad, all eyes are on how the confrontation between the two turns out to be. After all, the promo promises some non-stop action in the two hour narrative and that too of the kind that has never been seen before in a Hindi film. The characterization is quite different too.

Looking at this all, the film should open better than some of the recent biggies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Jersey, Runway 34 and Attack. Each of these films opened in around 3-4 crores range and by the look of things, Dhaakad should go over the 4 crores mark and perhaps even end up touching 5 crores on day 1. If even that turns out to be the case, it would be at least a start for the film to consolidate upon.

