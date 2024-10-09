Telugu action drama Devara is nearly concluding its run at the Indian box office. Jr NTR was expected to achieve great heights with a comeback to the big screens after RRR. Unfortunately, Koratala Siva‘s directorial performed below expectations. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 13.

After a smashing opening, Devara suffered due to a lukewarm response. While many praised the action sequences, VFX, and the cast performances, the predictable plot line received a lot of criticism. Amid few options at the ticket windows, it enjoyed footfalls in lesser-expected markets like Hindi. But it may be severely affected by the new releases arriving on Dussehra 2024.

Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Trends

As per the latest update, Devara has made box office collections in the range of 3.75-4 crores in all languages on day 13. It has witnessed a further dip of 19-13% compared to 4.65 crores* earned on the second Tuesday. With little word-of-mouth, the Jr NTR starrer is performing at the lower end, and the earnings have been majorly dependent upon spot bookings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Devara in India below:

Day 1: 83 crores

Day 2: 39 crores

Day 3: 42 crores

Day 4: 12.75 crores

Day 5: 14.10 crores

Day 6: 21 crores

Day 7: 7 crores

Day 8: 6 crores

Day 9: 9.25 crores

Day 10: 12.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores*

Day 12: 4.65 crores*

Day 13: 3.75-4 crores (estimates)

The overall collection after 13 days will stand somewhere between 260.2-260.45 crores.

Will it cross the 275 crore mark?

Tomorrow, Rajinikanth is arriving with Vettaiyan, which is enjoying tremendous hype among cine-goers across the nation. Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are also arriving on October 11, 2024. Huge expectations are pinned on Dussehra, and the recent releases may push Devara out of theatres.

At the moment, the 275 crore mark looks highly difficult.

*Estimates, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

