Deadpool and Wolverine stormed the theaters on July 26 and smashed box office records, surpassing the projected International estimates. The Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer was catapulted to instant box office success, earning nearly 30 per cent more than the expected opening weekend gross of $170M. The extortionate box office collection has propelled Deadpool and Wolverine to the fifth biggest superhero movie debut weekend.

After several misfires with more recent entries like “Eternals,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quintumnia,” and “The Marvels,” Disney’s superhero sequel, which paired two of Marvel’s most popular characters, recorded the eighth-best debut of all time in the Domestic Box office.

The collective star power of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds helped catapult Deadpool & Wolverine to towering box office heights, raking in $205 million in its opening weekend at the Domestic Box office.

Internationally, 2024’s lone superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned $233.3 million, surpassing the initial projected gross of $170M.

The staggering global tally for Deadpool and Wolverine now stands at $438 million, making it the sixth highest-grossing opening weekend superhero movie in the world behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Avengers. Here are the top five highest-grossing opening weekend superhero films.

Avengers: Endgame’ – $1.2 billion Avengers: Infinity War’s – $640.5M No Way Home’ – $600.9M Captain Marvel’ – $456.7M ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ – $438.3M

Deadpool and Wolverine also became the highest international opening weekend of 2024, surpassing Inside Out 2’s $223M.

With a $233.3M international collection, Marvel film is also the highest opening weekend ever for a US R-rated release. Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Starrer surpassed Joker ($147M) to win the title.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

