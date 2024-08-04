As expected, Deadpool & Wolverine showed good growth on Saturday. The Hollywood superhero affair is a set film and with new Hindi releases not really making a mark, it’s this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film that will make the most of the open space till Independence Day releases arrive. Though after a smash opening weekend of over 60 crores one would have expected the film to register even better collections on a daily basis; however, currently the situation at the box office is such that one needs to make do with what best comes their way. That’s the reason why even though double digit score is still awaited for this film in its second weekend, the fact that at least there has been a good jump from Friday to Saturday is something to celebrate.

After collecting 4.15 crores* on Friday, the film has now moved to 6 crores* on Saturday. In fact Kalki had seen much bigger jumps right through the first four weeks on Saturdays and in comparison, this quantum of growth looks lesser here. Still, in absolute numbers, some sort of collections are coming in and that’s decent enough for at least a segment of screens to see sustained footfalls. Typically, Hollywood films don’t really have this big Saturday to Sunday jumps, which means there won’t be any double digit score anytime again in the film’s run. Its only hope was for that to happen on Sunday and unless something miraculous happens, this would be it for the film.

That said, there would still be something big to celebrate for the film on Sunday and that’s an entry into the 100 Crore Club. The film has already netted 97 crores* and as you read this, it’s already making brisk progress towards crossing the 100 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final collections awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

