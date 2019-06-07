De De Pyaar De Box Office Update: Collects Well In 3rd Week, Inching Towards 100 Crore Club

De De Pyaar De Box Office Update: De De Pyaar De collected well in its third week as it was helped by lack of any competition from newer releases. That ensured that it grew well over the weekend and then collections stayed stable on Monday and Tuesday as well. Of course it was impacted by the mid-week arrival of Bharat due to which on Wednesday and Thursday it collected only 1.15 crores. Still, the job has been done for this Akiv Ali directed film as the weekend push has propelled it on a path from where it will reach the 100 Crore Club.

The film has collected 97.01 crores so far and would be closer to the 100 crores mark by the time the fourth weekend comes to a close. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer is playing on limited screens at restricted shows which is impacting sales of tickets. Still, rest assured, it has found the kind of eye balls that it was aiming for and should now do well in the satellite and digital arena when it arrives there.

Another release in the running, PM Narendra Modi, has collected 26 crores* in two weeks. The collections are on the same lines as The Accidental Prime Minister, another film that took audiences to the world of politics and drama. That film had Anupam Kher in the lead and turned out to be a decent success. PM Narendra Modi is a more expensive film but then was marred by controversies and a delayed arrival. It has managed fair numbers and in the process has emerged as a coverage affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

