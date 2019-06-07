Kangana Ranaut Gave A Break To Directors Like Aanand L Rai & Vikas Bahl; Claims Sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has targetted the “nepo gang” again for trying to harm the actress by spreading false news about her. She has also claimed that Kangana has gave a break to directors like Aanand L Rai & Vikas Bahl.

Quoting a news which talked about Kangana taking over Mental Hai Kya as a director after Manikarnika, Rangoli tweeted that every time “nepo gang” wants to harm Kangana, they come with such articles. Her tweets read as, “Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn’t looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back…(contd)”

She even said that Kangana gave a breakthrough to directors like Aanand L Rai and Vikas Bahl. “(contd)…Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl…(contd).”

She continued saying that a lot of south makers want to work in the industry but they can’t do because of movie mafia. “(contd)….lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her… such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana’s house …(contd)

In another tweet, she said, “(contd)…and cos of that she is the highest paid, busiest actress today she has no time even for her own script… 🙏thanks movie mafia for proving that pappu will always be a pappu 🙏”

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news lately for being unhappy with how some of the scenes from Mental Hai Kya have shaped up. It was said that she thought her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes and hence wanted to reshoot them.

