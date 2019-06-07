What! Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar Had A Fallout Over Bharat’s Editing?

After collaborating for two films, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have come up with their third film, Bharat. The film released on June 5, 2019 on the occasion of Eid. The film took a thunderous opening of 42.30 crores becoming Salman’s highest opener of all time.

The film is enjoying a 5-day extended weekend and despite mixed reviews, the film is expected to enjoy a good run at the box office.

But even after film doing good at the box office, there are rumours that there has been an argument between Salman and Ali over film’s editing. The Sultan director has denied all the rumours of fallout. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ali said, “These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who’s spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project.”

Ali and Salman will be collaborating soon for Tiger 3 and it is also being said that Ali wants to make a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Salman. Well, we will be more than happy seeing them coming together again.

