Bharat Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan Starrer Holds Well On Thursday!

Bharat Box Office Day 2: Bharat was on expected lines in Thursday as 31 crores came in. Though this is a drop from Wednesday numbers of 42.30 crores, it isn’t surprising since this is second day after a huge holiday. This is a trend when it comes to mid-week releases and with the regular weekend ahead of it, Bharat has a lot that it can still gain.

Since the film has been over the 30 crores mark, it has reflected good hold and promised a major weekend ahead. The film may drop a bit today as well. However, if the collections are in the vicinity of the 28 crores mark, it would still be a fair hold as on Saturday and Sunday the film could then go over the 30 crores mark all over again.

Feedback for the film is mixed as it is neither a universally accepted fare like Sultan or Bajrangi Bhaijaan nor has been panned like Race 3 or Tubelight either. This means it could do the kind of business which is in between. However, it is the jump over rest of the weekend that would signify how big does this Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif film eventually turn out to be.

So far, Bharat has collected 73.30 crores and while 100 crores in first three days would have been an ideal scenario (which is possible), all of this could be further adjusted if Saturday and Sunday are huge again.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

