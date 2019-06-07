Bharat Day 2 Early Trends: Salman Khan Starrer To Have Another Healthy Day

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat took a mind-blowing start at the Box Office as it got 2019’s best opening so far. The film earned 42.30 crores net on its first day which is 3rd highest opening of All Time and Top opening of Salman himself.

On Thursday, the film came out of the Eid holiday benefit and showed a regular drop. While cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc started on a healthy note but Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune among others remained weak. However, it’s the family audience which has lapped up the film well. Throughout the day, the film remained steady thanks to it’s connect with the family audience. The audience at mass centres also helped the film stay afloat on a working day.

Bharat had a very good day at the Box Office on Thursday as it earned somewhere between 29-31 crores net. This takes the two day total business of film to 71-73 crores net.

Now it’ll be interesting to see if the film touches the 100 crores mark till Friday or not.

Earlier Salman Khan’s films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai have achieved the honour of crossing the 100 crores mark in 3 days.

Bharat also starring Disha Patani and Sunil Grover hit the cinemas on June 5. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official remake of Korean film Ode To My Father.

Stay Tuned for regular Box Office updates of Bharat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!