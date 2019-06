Top 10 Box Office Openers Of All Time: From 32 Crores To 51 Crores – Where Does Salman Khan’s Bharat Stand?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat took a mindblowing start at the Box Office and fetched a sum of 42.30 crores net on its first day. The film is the highest opener of 2019 and also of superstar Salman as it has surpassed the opening of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which did 40.35 crores net on the first day.

And if that’s not enough, Bharat has made its place in the top 3 openers of All Time as the film is only behind Thugs Of Hindostan and Happy New Year now.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Openers of All Time:

1. Thugs Of Hindostan

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Producer: YRF

Opening Day Business: 50.75 crores

2. Happy New Year

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah

Director: Farah Khan

Producer: Karim Morani, ‎Gauri Khan

Opening Day Business: 42.62 crores

3. Bharat

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Producer: Atul Agnihotri

Opening Day Business: 42.30 crores

4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Producer: Ajit Kumar Barjatya, Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya

Opening Day Business: 40.35 crores

5. Sultan

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Opening Day Business: 36.54 crores

6. Sanju

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Producer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Opening Day Business: 34.75 crores

7. Tiger Zinda Hai

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Opening Day Business: 34.10 crores

8. Dhoom 3

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Opening Day Business: 33.42 crores

9. Chennai Express

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Director: Rohit Shetty

Opening Day Business: 33.10 crores

10. Ek Tha Tiger

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Kabir Khan

Opening Day Business: 32.92 crores

Interestingly, 5 out of 10 films star Salman Khan in lead. He is indeed the Top superstar of Bollywood right now.

