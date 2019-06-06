Sunny Leone Says F*** At Bharat Premiere! What Went Wrong? Deets Inside

The grand premiere of Bharat was held on Tuesday by Salman Khan, a day before Eid. All the photographs of the popular B’town celebs were flooding on the Internet. What caught our attention was this! Sunny Leone, the hot mommy, caught everyone’s eyeballs when she used the ‘F’ word at the event.

Recently, the hot diva shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, “About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously @sunnyrajani !!”

In the video, we can see Leone wearing a Black and White striped jumpsuit. She’s having two tubs of popcorn in her hands and the never to miss ‘Samosa’. Apparently, her friend was trying to take her food and she casually and cutely uses the F-word to stop him, in a friendly manner of course.

Meanwhile, Bharat premiere was attended by many celebs like Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor amongst others.

The leading role in Bharat is portrayed by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like “Rangeela” and “Veeramadevi“, believes it will help her grow.

“Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow,” Sunny told IANS.

“Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot,” added the actress.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called “Coca Cola“.

She says there’s room for all genres.

“Today, content sells and if it’s good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and an audience for the same.”

