De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Report: A Good Jump Again!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: It took a slow start at the Box Office but showed a nice jump on Saturday giving some hope for its future. Now on Sunday, the film has shown another big jump if we go by the early advance booking trends.

The advance booking in almost all the major cities has shown a huge jump as there are much more footfalls compared to Saturday. Have a look at the advance booking trends for Sunday-

Mumbai

Around 35% of the shows are already filled for today or are filling fast. Yesterday, 25-30% shows were full at the same time.

Pune

40-45% shows are “Grey” (sold-out) or “Orange” (fast filling) as compared to 35% yesterday

Delhi

Delhi has also shown a rapid jump as 45-50% shows are promising to get good footfalls. Yesterday, the trend was 35-40% for the national capital.

Bengaluru

From 40% yesterday, there are about 60%+ shows today which have got a response in advance. That’s a really good jump.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is best with 75%+ shows turning “Orange” or “Grey” in Book My Show. The city was the best yesterday with good response to 50% shows.

Ahmedabad

From being as low as 15-20% yesterday, Ahmedabad has shown a huge jump. Almost 50%+ shows are getting a good response from the audience.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh has also improved with 30-35% shows filling fast or housefull compared to 10-15% yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai is also performing well with around 70% shows already filled or filling fast compared to 65% today.

Overall, it’s good news for Ajay Devgn fans as the film is all set for a good Sunday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!