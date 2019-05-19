De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Decent Start For The Film!

De De Pyaar De started on a weak note as it released on Friday but has finally started picking up. After taking an opening of 10.41 crores net including Thursday paid previews, the film finally picked up on Saturday and fetched 13.39 crores.

The collections on Sunday are again promising a jump as the film has started on a decent 30-35% note. The morning occupancies are already on a decent level and it’s further expected to jump in noon and evening shows.

Overall, despite a weak start De De Pyaar De is likely to reach a decent first weekend total. However, there’s going to be quite a hard work for the film in coming days because it needs to be extremely steady on weekdays and then in the second and third week too.

De De Pyaar De marks the directorial debut of editor Akiv Ali. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles.

Talking about her work experience with the first time director Akiv Ali, Tabu earlier said that she would love to work with him again. She said, “Akiv is literally the most fun-loving, sweet and chilled out person. He has no airs about himself. He is totally opposite of how any director or a commanding director would come across.”

She further added, “Apart from all the fun, he knows how the work needs to be done and what exactly he is looking for in every scene.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!