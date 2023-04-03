Nani’s latest film ‘Dasara’ has been making waves at the box office with its outstanding success, crossing the milestone of 87 crores Gross worldwide. The movie has garnered immense praise for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, makers of Dasara have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112/- from Monday to Thursday. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.

The success of ‘Dasara’ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, who have strived to deliver quality cinema to their fans.

Hence to celebrate the magic of cinema at its best, makers announced the Hindi version tickets for ‘Dasara’ to be priced at Rs. 112/- from Monday to Thursday, making it an affordable option for movie enthusiasts. Fans can now come and enjoy this cinematic magic at a pocket-friendly price.

With breathtaking visuals and fantastic performances, ‘Dasara’ promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience that you won’t forget. Dasara has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles. Book your tickets now and join in celebrating the success of ‘Dasara’.

