Piku Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone’s 2015 Comedy Drama

Piku Box Office: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan’s 2015 film Piku was a heart-winner. The film didn’t just impress critics but proved to be a Box Office hit as well.

The comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar received immensely positive word of mouth from the audience. The opening of the film was just 5.32 crores but thanks to all the appreciation, it went on to collect 79.92 crores at the Box Office.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 5.32 crores

Day 2: 8.70 crores

Day 3: 11.20 crores

First Weekend: 25.22 crores

Day 4: 4.40 crores

Day 5: 4.10 crores

Day 6: 4 crores

Day 7: 3.70 crores

First Week: 41.42 crores

Day 8: 3.10 crores

Day 9: 5.10 crores

Day 10: 6.40 crores

Day 11: 2.60 crores

Day 12: 2.20 crores

Day 13: 2.20 crores

Day 14: 2.20 crores

Second Week: 23.80 crores

Day 15: 1.35 crore

Day 16: 2.40 crores

Day 17: 2.75 crores

Day 18: 0.92 crore

Day 19: 0.85 crore

Day 20: 0.84 crore

Day 21: 0.75 crore

Third Week: 9.86 crores

Fourth Week: 3.45 crores

After Fourth Week: 1.39 crore

Total: 79.92 crores

