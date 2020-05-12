Piku Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone’s 2015 Comedy Drama

Piku Box Office: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan’s 2015 film Piku was a heart-winner. The film didn’t just impress critics but proved to be a Box Office hit as well.
The comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar received immensely positive word of mouth from the audience. The opening of the film was just 5.32 crores but thanks to all the appreciation, it went on to collect 79.92 crores at the Box Office.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 5.32 crores
Day 2: 8.70 crores
Day 3: 11.20 crores
First Weekend: 25.22 crores
Day 4: 4.40 crores
Day 5: 4.10 crores
Day 6: 4 crores
Day 7: 3.70 crores
First Week: 41.42 crores
Day 8: 3.10 crores
Day 9: 5.10 crores
Day 10: 6.40 crores
Day 11: 2.60 crores
Day 12: 2.20 crores
Day 13: 2.20 crores
Day 14: 2.20 crores
Second Week: 23.80 crores
Day 15: 1.35 crore
Day 16: 2.40 crores
Day 17: 2.75 crores
Day 18: 0.92 crore
Day 19: 0.85 crore
Day 20: 0.84 crore
Day 21: 0.75 crore
Third Week: 9.86 crores
Fourth Week: 3.45 crores
After Fourth Week: 1.39 crore
Total: 79.92 crores
