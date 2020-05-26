Heropanti Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon’s Debut Bollywood Film

Heropanti Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut together in 2014 with Sajid Nadiadwala production Heropanti. The Sabbir Khan directed action romantic film wasn’t made on a big budget and hence proved to be a Hit with a lifetime business of 55 crores.
Heropanti on its release took an opening of 6.35 crores which was decent considering both the stars were newcomers. The content of the film managed to entertain the audience and hence it trended well at the Box Office for 2-3 weeks.
Trending
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film.
Day 1: 6.5 crores
Day 2: 6.35 crores
Day 3: 8.15 crores
First Weekend: 21 crores
Day 4: 4.15 crores
Day 5: 3.65 crores
Day 6: 3.30 crores
Day 7: 3.90 crores
First Week: 36 crores
Day 8: 2 crores
Day 9: 2.5 crores
Day 10: 3 crores
Day 11: 1.80 crore
Day 12: 1.65 crore
Day 13: 1.50 crore
Day 14: 1.55 crore
Second Week: 14 crores
Post Second Week: 5 crores
Total: 55 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!