Heropanti Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon’s Debut Bollywood Film

Heropanti Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut together in 2014 with Sajid Nadiadwala production Heropanti. The Sabbir Khan directed action romantic film wasn’t made on a big budget and hence proved to be a Hit with a lifetime business of 55 crores.

Heropanti on its release took an opening of 6.35 crores which was decent considering both the stars were newcomers. The content of the film managed to entertain the audience and hence it trended well at the Box Office for 2-3 weeks.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film.

Day 1: 6.5 crores

Day 2: 6.35 crores

Day 3: 8.15 crores

First Weekend: 21 crores

Day 4: 4.15 crores

Day 5: 3.65 crores

Day 6: 3.30 crores

Day 7: 3.90 crores

First Week: 36 crores

Day 8: 2 crores

Day 9: 2.5 crores

Day 10: 3 crores

Day 11: 1.80 crore

Day 12: 1.65 crore

Day 13: 1.50 crore

Day 14: 1.55 crore

Second Week: 14 crores

Post Second Week: 5 crores

Total: 55 crores

