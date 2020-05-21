Queen Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Kangana Ranaut’s 2015 Super-Hit

Queen Box Office: Released in 2015, the Kangana Ranaut starrer was the biggest sleeper hit of the year. In fact, the film was also the most profitable venture of the year. The film opened the floodgates for women-centric films in the industry.

Queen had a decent pre-release buzz but eventually it turned out to be much bigger at the box office. It was a word-of-mouth dependent affair and that did the trick by clicking the right boxes of the audience’s demands. Due to the absence of any major competition, the film enjoyed an unstoppable run. It went from the opening day of 1.75 crores to the lifetime of 61 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Queen:

Day 1- 1.75 crores

Day 2- 3.50 crores

Day 3- 4.75 crores

First weekend- 10 crores

Day 4- 2.05 crores

Day 5- 2.15 crores

Day 6- 2.30 crores

Day 7- 2.30 crores

First week- 18.80 crores

Day 8- 2.40 crores

Day 9- 4.20 crores

Day 10- 4.85 crores

Day 11- 3.30 crores

Day 12- 2.05 crores

Day 13- 1.75 crores

Day 14- 1.75 crores

Second week- 20.30 crores (39.10 crores)

Day 15- 1.35 crores

Day 16- 2.50 crores

Day 17- 3 crores

Day 18- 1.15 crores

Day 19- 1.15 crores

Day 20- 1.10 crores

Day 21- 1.20 crores

Third week- 11.45 crores (50.55 crores)

Day 22- 0.75 crore

Day 23- 1.25 crores

Day 24- 1.60 crores

Day 25- 0.35 crore

Day 26- 0.50 crore

Day 27- 0.60 crore

Day 28- 0.65 crore

Fourth week- 5.70 crores (56.25 crores)

Rest of the days- 4.75 crores (61 crores)

Lifetime- 61 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!