Queen Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Kangana Ranaut’s 2015 Super-Hit

Queen Box Office: Released in 2015, the Kangana Ranaut starrer was the biggest sleeper hit of the year. In fact, the film was also the most profitable venture of the year. The film opened the floodgates for women-centric films in the industry.
Queen had a decent pre-release buzz but eventually it turned out to be much bigger at the box office. It was a word-of-mouth dependent affair and that did the trick by clicking the right boxes of the audience’s demands. Due to the absence of any major competition, the film enjoyed an unstoppable run. It went from the opening day of 1.75 crores to the lifetime of 61 crores.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Queen:
Day 1- 1.75 crores
Day 2- 3.50 crores
Day 3- 4.75 crores
First weekend- 10 crores
Day 4- 2.05 crores
Day 5- 2.15 crores
Day 6- 2.30 crores
Day 7- 2.30 crores
First week- 18.80 crores
Day 8- 2.40 crores
Day 9- 4.20 crores
Day 10- 4.85 crores
Day 11- 3.30 crores
Day 12- 2.05 crores
Day 13- 1.75 crores
Day 14- 1.75 crores
Second week- 20.30 crores (39.10 crores)
Day 15- 1.35 crores
Day 16- 2.50 crores
Day 17- 3 crores
Day 18- 1.15 crores
Day 19- 1.15 crores
Day 20- 1.10 crores
Day 21- 1.20 crores
Third week- 11.45 crores (50.55 crores)
Day 22- 0.75 crore
Day 23- 1.25 crores
Day 24- 1.60 crores
Day 25- 0.35 crore
Day 26- 0.50 crore
Day 27- 0.60 crore
Day 28- 0.65 crore
Fourth week- 5.70 crores (56.25 crores)
Rest of the days- 4.75 crores (61 crores)
Lifetime- 61 crores
