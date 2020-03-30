Gold Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Sports Period Drama

Gold Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer 2018’s sports period drama, Gold hit the Box Office on Independence Day weekend. The film released with a good buzz but got competition at single screens from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate.

However due to fairly good word of mouth it managed to cross 100 crores mark at the Box Office and proved to be a decent success for the makers. The Reema Kagti directorial did a lifetime business of 107.37 crores.

Have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 25.25 crores

Day 2: 7.90 crores

Day 3: 10.38 crores

Day 4: 12.36 crores

Day 5: 15.41 crores

First Weekend: 71.3 crores

Day 6: 4 crores

Day 7: 3.90 crores

Day 8: 6.50 crores

Day 9: 3.20 crores

First Week: 88.90 crores

Day 10 1.85 crore

Day 11: 3.10 crores

Day 12: 4.80 crores

Day 13: 1.55 crore

Day 14: 1.35 crore

Day 15: 1.25 crore

Day 16: 1.20 crore

Second Week: 15.1 crores

Post Second Week: 3.37 crores

Total: 107.37 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!