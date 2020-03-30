Gold Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Sports Period Drama

Gold Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer 2018’s sports period drama, Gold hit the Box Office on Independence Day weekend. The film released with a good buzz but got competition at single screens from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate.
However due to fairly good word of mouth it managed to cross 100 crores mark at the Box Office and proved to be a decent success for the makers. The Reema Kagti directorial did a lifetime business of 107.37 crores.
Have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 25.25 crores
Day 2: 7.90 crores
Day 3: 10.38 crores
Day 4: 12.36 crores
Day 5: 15.41 crores
First Weekend: 71.3 crores
Day 6: 4 crores
Day 7: 3.90 crores
Day 8: 6.50 crores
Day 9: 3.20 crores
First Week: 88.90 crores
Day 10 1.85 crore
Day 11: 3.10 crores
Day 12: 4.80 crores
Day 13: 1.55 crore
Day 14: 1.35 crore
Day 15: 1.25 crore
Day 16: 1.20 crore
Second Week: 15.1 crores
Post Second Week: 3.37 crores
Total: 107.37 crores
