Baaghi Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor’s 2016 Action Romantic Film

Baaghi Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2016 action romantic film didn’t just prove to be a strong hit, it also gave Bollywood a strong franchise to cash upon.

The audience loved the action avatar of Tiger Shroff and sizzling romance of him and Shraddha. On top of everything, Shraddha also did some action in the film and it all worked out very well in increasing the film’s entertainment quotient.

Baaghi took a good start at the Box office and trended nicely to record a strong lifetime total of 76 crores.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 11.94 crores

Day 2: 11.13 crores

Day 3: 15.51 crores

First Weekend: 38.58 crores

Day 4: 6.72 crores

Day 5: 5.77 crores

Day 6: 4.62 crores

Day 7: 4.03 crores

First Week: 59.72 crores

Day 8: 2.31 crores

Day 9: 2.43 crores

Day 10: 3.17 crores

Day 11: 1.38 crore

Day 12: 1.21 crore

Day 13: 1.14 crore

Day 14: 1.06 crore

Second Week: 12.7 crores

Day 15: 0.54 crore

Day 16: 0.63 crore

Day 17: 0.78 crore

Day 18: 0.36 crore

Day 19: 0.33 crore

Day 20: 0.31 crore

Day 21: 0.28 crore

Third Week: 3.23 crores

Post Thrd Week: 0.35 crore

Total: 76 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!