Baaghi Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor’s 2016 Action Romantic Film

Baaghi Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2016 action romantic film didn’t just prove to be a strong hit, it also gave Bollywood a strong franchise to cash upon.
The audience loved the action avatar of Tiger Shroff and sizzling romance of him and Shraddha. On top of everything, Shraddha also did some action in the film and it all worked out very well in increasing the film’s entertainment quotient.
Baaghi took a good start at the Box office and trended nicely to record a strong lifetime total of 76 crores.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 11.94 crores
Day 2: 11.13 crores
Day 3: 15.51 crores
First Weekend: 38.58 crores
Day 4: 6.72 crores
Day 5: 5.77 crores
Day 6: 4.62 crores
Day 7: 4.03 crores
First Week: 59.72 crores
Day 8: 2.31 crores
Day 9: 2.43 crores
Day 10: 3.17 crores
Day 11: 1.38 crore
Day 12: 1.21 crore
Day 13: 1.14 crore
Day 14: 1.06 crore
Second Week: 12.7 crores
Day 15: 0.54 crore
Day 16: 0.63 crore
Day 17: 0.78 crore
Day 18: 0.36 crore
Day 19: 0.33 crore
Day 20: 0.31 crore
Day 21: 0.28 crore
Third Week: 3.23 crores
Post Thrd Week: 0.35 crore
Total: 76 crores
