Kapoor & Sons Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra’s 2016 Drama Film

Kapoor & Sons Box Office: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s 2016 drama film Kapoor & Sons did pretty good business at the Box Office. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film was riding high on buzz due to hit music and the news of affair between Sidharth & Alia.

However, the film managed only a fair opening day. But with good word of mouth, it sustained well and emerged a Plus affair.

Kapoor & Sons did a lifetime business of 73.03 crores.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 6.85 crores

Day 2: 7.75 crores

Day 3: 11.75 crores

First Weekend: 26.35 crores

Day 4: 5.08 crores

Day 5: 4.50 crores

Day 6: 4.35 crores

Day 7: 6.65 crores

First Week: 46.93 crores

Day 8: 4.21 crores

Day 9: 4.24 crores

Day 10: 3.64 crores

Day 11: 1.80 crore

Day 12: 1.70 crore

Day 13: 1.35 crore

Day 14: 1.20 crore

Second Week: 18.14 crores

Day 15: 0.90 crore

Day 16: 1.45 crore

Day 17: 1.60 crore

Day 18: 0.70 crore

Day 19: 0.80 crore

Day 20: 0.55 crore

Day 21: 0.50 crore

Third Week: 6.5 crores

Post Third Week: 1.46 crore

Total: 73.03 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!