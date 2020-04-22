Kapoor & Sons Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra’s 2016 Drama Film

Kapoor & Sons Box Office: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s 2016 drama film Kapoor & Sons did pretty good business at the Box Office. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film was riding high on buzz due to hit music and the news of affair between Sidharth & Alia.
However, the film managed only a fair opening day. But with good word of mouth, it sustained well and emerged a Plus affair.
Kapoor & Sons did a lifetime business of 73.03 crores.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 6.85 crores
Day 2: 7.75 crores
Day 3: 11.75 crores
First Weekend: 26.35 crores
Day 4: 5.08 crores
Day 5: 4.50 crores
Day 6: 4.35 crores
Day 7: 6.65 crores
First Week: 46.93 crores
Day 8: 4.21 crores
Day 9: 4.24 crores
Day 10: 3.64 crores
Day 11: 1.80 crore
Day 12: 1.70 crore
Day 13: 1.35 crore
Day 14: 1.20 crore
Second Week: 18.14 crores
Day 15: 0.90 crore
Day 16: 1.45 crore
Day 17: 1.60 crore
Day 18: 0.70 crore
Day 19: 0.80 crore
Day 20: 0.55 crore
Day 21: 0.50 crore
Third Week: 6.5 crores
Post Third Week: 1.46 crore
Total: 73.03 crores
